Meadville TOPS 612
Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on March 1 was called to order by Jane with a moment of silence, the TOPS Pledge and roll call.
Fifteen members were present and weighed in. Nine members lost weight, four gained, one member stayed the same from the previous week, and one member maintained her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status.
Weekly prizes were won by Linda, Jane, Jody and Lea.
The weekly meeting for Feb. 22 was a weigh-in meeting only. Prizes were given for best losers Jody, Lea and Sandi. Thirteen members attended the weigh-in for the week.
Awards for February were also give out to Lea, Connie and Chrissy. Our chapter lost a collective 13 3/4 pounds for the month.
The meeting was a special night for several members. Jane received the stats for the yearly division winners from the TOPS organization. Four members won awards for their yearly weight loss totals. Eva, Connie and Sandi all received a certificate for their achievements as well as flowers and pins. A congratulatory ceremony was also held for Linda who recently achieved her KOPS status. She received a sash, certificate, flowers and a yellow rose pin. Jane read a special poem on what the KOPS status means as a member, and why the yellow rose is significant.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
