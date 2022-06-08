Meadville TOPS 612
On June 1, the Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting was called to order by Jane followed by the TOPS pledge, a moment of reflection and roll call.
Fifteen members were in attendance and weighed in. Six members lost weight, six gained, two stayed the same, and one remained in KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Prizes were given to Holly for the most weight loss for the week and to Sylvia, the runner-up. The officer of the week was Jody.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. The menu game was won by Holly and the name tag award went to Jane. Special mention went to both Barb and Ruby for having a weight loss for four weeks in a row.
A business meeting followed and the treasurer’s report was given by Ruby. A motion was made and carried to accept the treasurer’s report.
Statistics for the previous month were announced. A total weight loss of 17 pounds was recorded for May. The monthly best loser was Alice, with Lea being the runner-up. Special surprise grab bags filled with fun items to help them on their weight loss journey were given to each of them.
Jane announced that members have walked more than 800 miles already toward the Summer Contest goal. She is very pleased with all of the participation and dedication the members have shown.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
