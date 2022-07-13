Meadville TOPS 612
The July 6 Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting was called to order by Jane. The TOPS pledge was recited by all members, followed by a moment of reflection and the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge recited by Pauline.
Twelve members weighed in. Four members lost weight and six members gained weight. One member remained the same; she was recognized for maintaining four weeks in a row. One member remained in KOPS status. Another member was recognized for losing weight for four weeks in a row.
The weekly best loser was Stephanie who encouraged all members to eat salads. The weekly runner-up award went to Susan. The officer of the week was Ruby. Attendance awards were given to Ruby, Susan and Pauline. Menu and name tag awards went to Connie and Sylvia, respectively.
Some members were awarded a fun certificate "For Losing After a Holiday."
In monthly stats for June, members lost a total of 17 pounds. Monthly best loser and runner-up were recognized and given grab bags filled with healthy treats. The Inspirational Angel recognition went to Sylvia, the Ha-Ha recognition went to Linda. The Big Money was awarded to Jane, Holly won the monthly 50/50.
Jane announced the new officer chart for the 2022-23 year had been sent to corporate.
On July 13, Mary from corporate will be giving a program at our chapter meeting. A motion was offered and passed to help pay Mary for her mileage since she is coming a long distance. Another motion was made and passed for members in KOPS status to participate in the weight loss lotto game. They must either lose weight or remain the same from the previous week.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
