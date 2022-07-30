Meadville TOPS 612
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on July 27 was called to order by Jane with the TOPS pledge, a moment of reflection, and the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and roll call.
Eleven members weighed in — four lost weight, five gained weight, one member remained the same, and one stayed at her KOPS status. Attendance awards were given to Sandy and Pauline.
The weekly best loser award was awarded. The runner-up for the week was Noreen and Susan was the officer of the week.
A name tag award was given to Sandy. No one won the Marbles game this week.
Jane reminded everyone that the chapter picnic will be held Wednesday at Cora Clark Park on upper Pine Street. Those planning to attend should bring a dish to share as well as your own place setting and beverage. Installation of new officers also will take place at the picnic. This will be the first meeting of the month; members are reminded to bring three rewards for the monthly winner bags.
The summer challenge contest has ended and Jane announced that the chapter has walked a collective total of over 2,240 miles. Great job to all those who participated.
Jody gave a program on “Ten Bizarre Weight Loss Tricks That Work.”
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy nutrition tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.