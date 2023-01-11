Meadville TOPS 612
The first Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting for 2023 was held Jan. 4. Jane called the meeting to order with a moment of silence and the TOPS Pledge.
Thirteen members were present and weighed in. Nine members lost weight, two gained and two stayed the same. Jane gave all those who lost weight, or stayed the same, during the holidays a Celebration Award.
The weekly best loser was Lea; Susan was the runner-up. Officer of the week was Jane. Others who were recognized for their weight loss work were Alice, Sandy and Linda, who also won the name tag award.
Crown awards were given to the December monthly best loser, Eva, and runner-up, Linda. Stephanie won the monthly 50/50 and took home $14.50. Inspirational angels for the month were Lea and Jane. Our chapter lost a collective 10.75 pounds for the month of December. Eva and Connie took home grab bags full of inspirational treats.
Treasurer’s report was given, motion made by Linda to file it for audit and it was seconded by Alice, and passed.
Jane reminded members that the April recognition rally is coming fast and that reservations will need to be made by the end of this month.
The meeting was ended with a pledge and dedication to the new year and new goals for each member.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
