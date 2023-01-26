Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Jan. 18 was called to order by Jane, with a moment of silence and the TOPS Pledge.
Fifteen members were present and weighed in. Five members lost weight, nine gained and one stayed the same.
The weekly best loser was Connie, Jean was the runner-up, and officer of the week was Jane. Connie also won the weekly menu award and her advice for the week was to drink a glass of water with apple cider vinegar each day.
Attendance awards were give to Lea, Jane and Connie.
Jane read a thank-you note sent to the chapter from the Pregnancy Center for our Christmas donation.
Alice did a program on “Soup Is Love,” followed with a sample of her award-winning soup for each member.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
