The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Jan. 11 was called to order with a moment of silence and the TOPS Pledge.
Sixteen members were present and weighed in. Eight members lost weight, five gained and three stayed the same.
The weekly best loser was Eva, Alice was the runner-up and officer of the week was Jody. Alice also won the weekly menu award. Eva’s yes/yes for the week is for everyone to start reading labels closely.
Attendance awards were give to Chrissy and Donna.
Jane reminded members that the April recognition rally is coming fast and that reservations will need to be made by the end of this month.
Stephanie gave a program on Circuit Training and everyone participated in a sample of a ten minute workout.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church located at 851 Washington St., Meadville.
