Meadville TOPS 612
Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting was held on Feb. 8 was called to order by Jane with a moment of silence and the TOPS Pledge.
Fourteen members were present and weighed in. Ten members lost weight, three gained and one member was placed in KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Congratulations Linda. A recognition ceremony will be held at a later date.
The weekly best loser was Eva, who reminded everyone not to deny yourself anything, but learn to discipline yourself. Jane was the runner-up and Lea was officer of the week. Others who were recognized for their hard work were Connie and Linda. Jane won the name tag award and Alice won the menu award.
Jane reminded members that the April recognition rally reservations need to be in by next week along with the money for the registration. The meeting for next week is a weigh-in meeting only, so remember your registration fees. She asked for all members to bring in an item for the basket that will be our chapter contribution for the basket raffle for the rally.
Two of our members will be making themed name tags for the members attending the rally, and will come up with a TOPS cheer for one of the competition activities at the rally.
A program was given by Donna on the warning signs you are about to gain weight.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
