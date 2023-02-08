Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Feb. 1 was called to order by Jane with a moment of silence and the TOPS Pledge.
Fourteen members were present and weighed in. Eight members lost weight, five gained and one stayed the same.
The weekly best loser was Sandi, Eva was the runner-up. Officer of the week was Lea. Others who were recognized for their hard work were Connie and Lea. Jody won the name tag award and Jane won the menu award.
Crown awards were given to the January monthly best loser, Susan, and runner-up, Jean. Susan was also give an award for a four week in a row loss. Both were given treat bags to take home. The monthly 50/50 winner took home $17.50. Our inspirational angel for the month was Jane who also won the Ha-ha award for the month and the Big Money award. The chapter lost a collective 9.75 pounds for the month of January.
Jane reminded members that the April recognition rally is coming fast and that reservations will need to be made by the end of this month and money for reservations is due at that time. She asked for all members to bring in an item for the basket that will be the chapter contribution for the basket raffle.
Each member wrote down their goals for the coming month. Some members shared their January goals and how they were able to reach them.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
