Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Dec. 28 was called to order by Jane, followed by a moment of silence, then introduction of all members.
Sixteen members weighed in. Five members lost weight and 10 gained; one member maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. The weekly best loser was Eva; Connie was the runner-up. Stephanie won the name tag award.
Eva also won an attendance award, and her inspirational quote for the week is, “Don’t eat after 6 p.m.” Attendance awards were also given to Linda and Ruby.
Jane handed out "keep up the good work" certificates to all those who lost weight during the holiday. She also reminded everyone that the meeting next week is the first for the new year as well as the first for the month and asked that everyone bring in an item for the monthly treat bags. Details will also be handed out next week on registration for the April retreat, to be held in Altoona.
We will be having a short dedication ceremony next week to "spur us on" for the new year.
For our program this week, everyone made themselves a new name tag with craft items brought in by some of our crafty members. This was a fun program and our chapter members are ready for the new year with a lot of color and sparkle to inspire us along our weight loss journey.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
