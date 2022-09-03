Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Aug. 31 was called to order by Jane.
Fifteen members weighed in. Nine members lost weight, three gained, two stayed the same, and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Eva, Ruby, Stephanie and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Stephanie, with Barb as runner-up. The yes/yes for the week is “portion control.” Susan and Stephanie won the menu and name tag awards.
Jane reminded members that Sept. 7 will be the first meeting for the month and to please bring a small item for the August top loser award. All members are to start tracking their steps while walking for the Walk to Alaska challenge the chapter is holding. One member had a U.S. map printed with a route to Anchorage mapped out in 50-mile increments to track our progress by coloring in the squares. All chapter members are going to participate and look forward to watching the progress.
The member roster has been updated and everyone was given a copy for their use.
Mary, the service coordinator, sent a letter to inform us of a new addition to the TOPS website. TOPS TALKS are informative live blogs that all members are welcome to attend. If interested, the schedule and guide is on the website.
Everyone from the chapter has been working on motivational posters. Several members shared theirs with the group at this meeting, showing off their whimsy, cleverness and motivations. The rest will be shared on Sept. 7.
For Aug. 24, no meeting was held due to member obligations at the Crawford County Fair. Weight recorders were, however, on hand for voluntary weigh-in. For the week of Aug. 24, 15 members weighed in. Six lost and nine members gained. Best loser and runner-up were given their awards.
New members are always welcome to the chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
