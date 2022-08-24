Meadville TOPS 612
The Aug. 17 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Jane.
Sixteen members weighed in — 10 lost weight, five gained weight, one stayed at her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Susan, Jane, Noreen and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Sandy, and runner-up award was given to Noreen. Jane was the officer of the week. A name tag award was given to Pauline, and Sandy won the menu award. No one won the marbles game this week.
Everyone agreed they had fun walking for the summer steps challenge and expressed interest in continuing the challenge within our own chapter. After laughs and discussion it was decided to go big and aim for Anchorage, Alaska, which was determined to be over 4,000 miles. Many members announced that they were ready for the challenge and they will begin logging their steps in September! Updates and encouragement will be posted as they progress.
A program on 'Intermittent Fasting" was given by Stephanie, defining fasting as "only eating at certain times." She discussed several options for intermittent fasting and the benefits of them. She cited several of her references for chapter members who were interested to research. As with any eating plan, she cautioned that you should check with your doctor before beginning a fasting program.
The yes/yes for this week was "Start Walking," given by Sandy.
Meeting was adjourned with the "Helping Hands" pledge.
New members are always welcome to the chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.