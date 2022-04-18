On April 6, the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting was opened with a time of meditation. The TOPS pledge was said followed by roll call.
There were 13 people who weighed in — eight lost, three gained and two stayed the same. The weekly best loser was a tie between Lea and Sandy. Runner-up best loser was Pauline. Officer of the week was Jane.
Pauline qualified for KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status and that information will be sent to headquarters.
Board rewards were: 0 to 1 pounds, Stephanie; 1 1/4 to 2, Sylvia; 2 1/4 to 3, Sandy.
The menu draw was won by Connie and the name tag was won by Pauline.
The treasurer's report was given. A motion to approve for audit was made by Sandy and a second to the motion was made by Claire. Motion approved.
Alice will present the program on April 13. Meeting adjourned with the "Helping Hands" poem.
The April 13 meeting was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Thirteen members were in attendance and weighed in. The best loser of the week was Clair, Holly was runner-up. There was a tie for officer of the week between Stephanie and Jody.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. An attendance award was given to Holly.
There will be a spring workshop in Titusville on April 30 to discuss new incentives and how to attract new members. All TOPS and KOPS members are welcome to attend. If interested, please contact Jane at (814) 336-2729.
A program was given by Alice titled “We’re Here For You." The importance of attending meetings, supporting one another, staying motivated, celebrating small victories and asking for help from other members were some of the topics. A discussion followed by all in attendance on how the TOPS program and meetings have helped them on their weight loss journey.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.