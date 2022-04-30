Meadville TOPS 612
The April 27 Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge and a moment of reflection.
Twelve members were in attendance and weighed in. The best loser of the week was Ruby. There was a tie for runner-up between Barb, Pauline and Sandy. There was no officer of the week.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Jane won the menu award. Connie won the name tag award. Attendance awards were given to Sylvia for losing one pound, Sandy for losing more than one pound and to Ruby for losing up to three pounds. Pauline won an award for keeping her weight steady for the past weeks. She also gave the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge for maintaining her weight loss and is the only member in this chapter at this time to achieve the KOPS status.
Members are reminded to bring a small gift for the rewards bags for next week’s meeting as it is the first meeting of the month. Starting with the first May meeting, we will begin a summer contest for our goal to walk 500 miles in the next three months. Jane encouraged everyone to start walking and to keep track of their steps or miles. Prizes will be given to those who walk the most miles.
At next week’s meeting, the members will prepare for the ARD conference in Erie on May 5 and 6.
A program was given by Holly on the benefits of drinking tea. Cold-brew tea has many health benefits including lowering cholesterol, protecting your heart and boosting metabolism. A variety of tea was served during the program and tea samples were handed out to all in attendance. She encouraged everyone to drink iced tea for the summer instead of sugary sodas.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.