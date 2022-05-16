Meadville TOPS 612
The May 4 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge and a moment of reflection.
Thirteen members were in attendance and weighed in. Best loser of the week was Connie, Sandy was runner-up. There was a tie for an officer of the week between Jane, Ruby and Jody.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Attendance awards were given to Barb, Connie and Pauline. A menu game was won by Jane, the name tag award went to Susan. The Big Money game was won by Jody, who also won the 50/50 and the ha-ha award.
The April monthly best loser was Ruby. April runner-up was a tie between Lea and another member. Grab bags full of goodies were given to Lea, Ruby and Jane.
Lea was also awarded the Inspirational Angel for the month of April.
A short business meeting followed with Jane giving the April monthly statistics for weight gain and weight loss. She also announced a summer contest being held for the May through July, where prizes will be awarded for the TOPS chapter that logs 50 miles walked between members. Awards will also be awarded to individuals who lose at least 10 pounds, weigh in for 10 consecutive weeks or weigh in for 10 weeks with no weight gain logged. Awards will be awarded to any KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) member who weighs in with no weight gain or maintains their current weight for the entire 13 weeks.
The evening ended with a celebration for Pauline Mead who attained KOPS status. She was presented with a diploma for her accomplishment as well as a rose, balloons, two award pins and a crown.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
