Meadville TOPS 612
Four Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meetings were held in June; each began with the TOPS pledge and roll call.
A total of 12 members weighed in for a total of eleven and three-quarters pounds lost for the month.
Each week a best loser and runner-up are acknowledged and given a prize for their accomplishments. Members who wear their name tags and turn in a completed weekly menu are eligible for a prize drawing.
Three members reached their weight loss goals and were promoted to KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).
Programs presented this month included: “Getting started,” with information from the Mayo Clinic, and “Fit after 70,” from the AARP magazine discussing the use of light weights to exercise.
The TOPS summer challenge is “On the Right Track,” using a railroad theme; it will be completed at the end of July.
TOPS 0612 members will celebrate a summer picnic at Cora Clark Park on Aug. 9.
New members are always welcome to the TOPS 612 chapter, where you are greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays for 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane Zazitski at (814) 336-2729.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.