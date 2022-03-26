Meadville TOPS 612
The March 23 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Stephanie, filling in for Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Ten members were in attendance and weighed in. Best loser of the week was Alice, Susan was runner-up. Officer of the week was Stephanie.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Attendance awards were given to Sylvia and Susan.
No old or new business was discussed.
A program was given on the importance of reading food labels for weight management and healthy eating. Members were reminded to drink more water.
Inspiration quote to all TOPS members, “Give up freely what is no longer serving you to create space for what inspires.”
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.