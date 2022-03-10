Meadville TOPS
The March 2 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Thirteen members weighed in — five had a weight loss, seven gained and one stayed the same. Best loser of the week was Sandy; Linda was runner-up. Officer of the week was Stephanie.
For the month of February there was a net weight loss of nine and three quarters pounds reported. Biggest loser for the month was Susan; runner-up was Connie. Each was given a gift bag and an award.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Attendance awards were given to Stephanie, Barb and Linda.
Special recognition to Jane for logging a weight loss for four consecutive weeks and for being voted the Inspirational Angel for the month.
A short business meeting followed. Five members will be going to the ARD conference in May. Ruby gave a treasurer's report for February and it was approved for audit.
Upcoming programs were discussed and assigned.
Inspiration quote to all TOPS members, “Give up freely what is no longer serving you to create space for what inspires.”
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.