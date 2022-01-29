The Jan. 26 Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge. Weekly loss winners were announced: Holly was the best loser and Linda runner-up. The officer of the week was Jody.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged.
In weekly stats, there were 12 members who weighed in: four lost, seven gained, one stayed the same.
Everyone was notified that 2022 dues are now due and reminded that the cost has changed. Members were encouraged to read their TOPS magazine and participate in the goals and articles in this month’s issue.
The member roster is being updated and a new copy will be available for everyone at the next meeting.
A short discussion was held on the member rally to be held in Erie on May 6 and 7. More details will be given in next week’s meeting.
A motivational program was given by Connie; the topic was “Health and Nutrition Tips.” She encouraged each member to pick at least two of the tips that they will follow and discuss at a later meeting.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.