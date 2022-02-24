Meadville TOPS 612
The Feb. 23 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Weekly loss winners were announced. There was a tie for best loser of the week between Pauline and Susan, with Ruby being the runner-up. The officer of the week was Jane.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. Attendance awards were given to Jane, Lea and Susan.
There were 10 members who weighed in: Six lost weight, three gained and one remained the same.
Information for the ARD (Area Recognition Day) conference to be held May 6 and 7 was discussed. Members who plan to attend need to have their reservation requests to Jane before the end of this week.
A program was given by Jane on “Mindful Eating.” Sometimes we eat our meal and don’t even remember eating it because of daily distractions. Some of the tips she gave were to stop whatever else you are doing before you sit down to eat, no cellphone, no TV watching. Smell your food. Taste and chew slowly small bites of food and savor the flavor. Enjoy your meal instead of rushing through it. This tip, with practice, will help build new healthy eating habits.
Members are reminded that March 2 will be the first meeting of March and you are asked to bring a token for the monthly rewards bags.
Monthly inspiration to all TOPS members, “Start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart” by Roy T. Bennett.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.