Meadville TOPS
The Feb. 16 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge.
Weekly loss winners were announced; Holly was the best weekly loser and Stephanie was runner-up. The officer of the week was Jane.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged.
Weekly stats: There were 12 members who weighed in — three lost weight and nine gained.
One member read a fun poem and was received with much laughter from all in attendance.
Information for the ARD (Area Recognition Day) conference to be held May 6 and 7 was discussed. Reservations are due before March 1, and members who are planning to attend need to have their reservation requests to Jane before that date.
A fun program was given on "Body Shapes." Are you an apple or a pear? Are you a rectangle or an hourglass? How did we get to be the shape we are? How can we maintain it or change it? Why do we want to? This program gave a lot of nutrition tips, was interactive, and generated a lot of questions, fun and laughter for the evening meeting.
Monthly inspiration to all TOPS members: “Start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart” by Roy T. Bennett.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.