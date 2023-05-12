Meadville TOPS 612
Four Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meetings were held in April, each beginning with the TOPS Pledge and roll call.
A total of 16 members weighed in for a total of 14 pounds lost for the month. Each week a best loser and runner-up was acknowledged and given a prize for their accomplishment. Members who turned in a menu and wore their name tag were also eligible for a prize drawing.
One member reached her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status this month.
Programs presented by members included “How does clutter make you feel" and “Staying motivated.”
Several members attended the Spring Rally held in Altoona.
The TOPS summer challenge, “On the Right Track”, began May 1. Several levels of challenges were presented as well as the prizes that can be awarded to members who reach the level they choose as their goal. Our local chapter will also be starting a contest, "Have a Heart"; details will be discussed in May.
The business meeting and treasurer's report for the month were given, motion to accept for audit was made and seconded.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane Zazitski at (814) 336-2729.
