Meadville TOPS 612
Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Aug. 3 was called to order by Jane at the annual picnic held at Cora Clark Park.
Twelve members weighed in — seven lost weight, four gained weight, one stayed at her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Jane, Connie and Pauline.
The weekly best loser and runner-up award was given out. A name tag award was given to Susan, and Sandy won the menu award. No one won the marbles game this week. Attendance awards were given out.
For the month of July, the chapter had a total weight loss of 22 pounds. The July best loser award went to Holly, with Jody as runner-up. Grab bags were given to the monthly winners.
A ceremony was held for installation of the 2022-23 officers. Leader Jane Zazitski and Co-Leader Lea Marshall will head our chapter for the next fiscal year.
The treasurer’s report was given. A motion was made, seconded and carried to approve the report. Susan took possession of the 2021-22 books to audit.
The fall rally will be held in Titusville on Oct. 22. The cost is $22 per person and the money is due by the next meeting. Everyone is reminded to bring an item for the basket to donate for the raffle.
Smart and healthy food was served at the picnic, followed by fun games played.
Meeting was adjourned with the “Helping Hands” pledge.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
