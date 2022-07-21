The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society will have the Meadville Railroad Depot, 136 Mead Ave., open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., including this weekend.
Officials said the caboose could be open for tours at the railroad display site at Pomona Park on Water Street Extension, next to Seco/Warwick, if enough members are available.
Entrance to the depot is on the south side of the building. A handicapped-accessible ramp is located on the south end as well.
