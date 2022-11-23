The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society has announced its holiday hours at the Meadville Railroad Depot, located at 136 Mead Ave.
The hours will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
After that, the museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. until Christmas Eve, which also will be 1 to 4 p.m.
Members plan to have a raffle (planning on a train set) to benefit Toys For Tots. The drawing will be on Christmas Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.