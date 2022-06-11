Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., has announced its schedule for the Children’s Room in June.
The Summer Reading Program began June 6. The Real Magic Steve Show is June 16 at 1 p.m. Hot air balloon pilot Zach Burgess will be at the library June 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Crawford Central School District Waterways program is June 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. Makerspace Mondays are all day on Mondays. Tales that Wag is on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Arts and crafts is on Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Cuttlefish Cafe is open daily from noon to 1 p.m. All lunches are free for children and teens under age 18, and under 21 for those with disabilities.
Story time is held June 15 and 22 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Puppet show is held June 29 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1773.
