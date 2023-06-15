A 13-year old Meadville resident was recently recognized for his piano proficiency.
Oliver Wang, who just completed eighth grade at Crawford Christian Academy, was among 21 students who competed at the third annual statewide piano competition of the Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs in Williamsport. Students who won regional rounds from the west, central and eastern parts of the state comprised the field of competitors at Pine Street United Methodist Church.
Wang received the President’s Award for best overall performance and the Concerto Award at the event, receiving a $250 prize for the former and a $100 prize for the latter. He performed the third movement of Joseph Haydn’s Concerto in D Major at the competition.
Last summer Wang played performances of Bela Bartok’s Sonatina at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and Moritz Moszkowski’s Etude in F earned him a first prize in the Pittsburgh International Piano Competition. He also won one of three gold medals awarded for his age division out of about 300 young pianists in the International Piano Competition organized by the World Piano Teachers Association Finland.
