These students have been named to the honor roll at Meadville Area Middle School for the fourth grading period.

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Koralyn Bailey

Abigail Button

Montana Caldwell

Alexandria Cornell

Emmett Crandall

Ava Croll

Ethne Flinspach

Julius Hardin

Aaden Howard

Keira Kapis

Elliot Konetsky

Hannah Leavell

Dongbei Liu

Ava Luteran

Patrick Mahoney

Myla Miller

James Miller III

Dane Moody

Deja Noel

Brody Oviatt

Erica Posey

Meredith Rhoads

Isla Smith

Ryan Steinbeck

Callaway Streyle

Luke Torigoe

Oscar Utz

Victor Vrablik

Isaac Walker

Honors

Christian Alexander

Mason Castle

Leah Confer

Deleina Conway

Luke Curtiss

Kerrie DeCapite

Nayden Deets

Lyla Dunkerley

Ava Ellison

Bailey Fera

Navaeh Fleming

Elliot Fletcher

Adara Frayer

Aaron Gabel Jr.

Samuel Gary

Kacey Gibbs

Geovanni Giles

Myah Gordon

Brooklyn Gratter Jenkins

Austin Grindstaff

Lillian Hall

James Hohmann

Pacha Hoogewind

Devontae Horne

Maleigha Jolly

Layla Jones-Manross

Arlan-Rayn Jordan

Connor Kaczorowski

Bianca Kaiser

Blake Kebert

Mya Kennedy

Chloe Kneubehl

Gabriel Lake

Luke Lawrence

Lucille Leonard

Evan Lucas

Madison McIntosh

Isaiah McKinney

Brooke Mealy

Aaron Miller

Alexis Muckinhaupt

Faith Munshower

Lia Muscarella

Vanesia Nobles

Quintin Onderko

Lillyana Passilla

Taylor Peterman

Ethan Phillips

Sofee Pierce

Kendell Pizer

Paul Puleio

Caleb Raines

Colton Redden

Alejandra Robles

Lorelei Sacony

Leah Santiago

Gabriella Schultz

Hayden Schwab

Carter Shaffer

Victoria Shay

Ashley Simonette

William Sobolewski

Mya Stinglin

Promiis Stout

Maison Suttle

Andrew Sutton

Gabriel Tisland

Sincere Trueblood

Ayda Villani

Lexa Warren

Ashley Williams

Laila Williams

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Christian Cincar

Kamryn Conley

Bethany Conway

Summer Dagen

Lilyana Deets

Clare Dill

Alexis Fadden

Ian Lake

Vincent Mametjanov

Natasha Mauser

Grace McMichael

Elijah Miller

Spero Moutsos

Zenobia Moutsos

Wyatt Sample

Carter Slee

Taylor Tidball

Aydan Wheeler

Honors

Griffin Aitken

Kael Armstrong

Noah Bliss

Dathon Booher Jr.

Kieley Brown

Christopher Burr

Nicholas Celli Jr.

Gavin Cheney

Darion Conway

Hannah Daly

Davin Damratoski

Maxwell Decker

Taylor DeVore

Caylee Feleppa

Amarius Foster Graham

Samantha Fronce

Rose Fuller

Mason Gracey

Alexis Grindstaff

Ethan Guseman

Olivia Hartle

Arianna Haycraft

Nelson Heisey

Makayla Hogue

Vance Hohmann

Madalyn Hoke

Amelia Hough

Benjamin Howe

Brayleigh Hunter

Asher Johnson

Lilliana Kowalke

Maiya Lencioni

Emma Lenk

Jason Litwiler

Addison Mahoney

Lilia Maisner

Lola Massey

Dustin McGuirk

Hayden Miller

Ethan Morrow

Olivia Porter

Rakyia Richardson

Connor Riley

Ethan Roseberry

Conner Shay

Camryn Shimmel

Isabella Simmons

Brandon Skornick

Raymond Stallard

Mary Teed

Keegan Temple

Edward Tomchak

Noah Travis

Geovani Vincik

Maximus Vittorio

Benjamin Welsh

Troy Wilson Jr.

Belle Wolfram

