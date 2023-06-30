These students have been named to the honor roll at Meadville Area Middle School for the fourth grading period.
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Koralyn Bailey
Abigail Button
Montana Caldwell
Alexandria Cornell
Emmett Crandall
Ava Croll
Ethne Flinspach
Julius Hardin
Aaden Howard
Keira Kapis
Elliot Konetsky
Hannah Leavell
Dongbei Liu
Ava Luteran
Patrick Mahoney
Myla Miller
James Miller III
Dane Moody
Deja Noel
Brody Oviatt
Erica Posey
Meredith Rhoads
Isla Smith
Ryan Steinbeck
Callaway Streyle
Luke Torigoe
Oscar Utz
Victor Vrablik
Isaac Walker
Honors
Christian Alexander
Mason Castle
Leah Confer
Deleina Conway
Luke Curtiss
Kerrie DeCapite
Nayden Deets
Lyla Dunkerley
Ava Ellison
Bailey Fera
Navaeh Fleming
Elliot Fletcher
Adara Frayer
Aaron Gabel Jr.
Samuel Gary
Kacey Gibbs
Geovanni Giles
Myah Gordon
Brooklyn Gratter Jenkins
Austin Grindstaff
Lillian Hall
James Hohmann
Pacha Hoogewind
Devontae Horne
Maleigha Jolly
Layla Jones-Manross
Arlan-Rayn Jordan
Connor Kaczorowski
Bianca Kaiser
Blake Kebert
Mya Kennedy
Chloe Kneubehl
Gabriel Lake
Luke Lawrence
Lucille Leonard
Evan Lucas
Madison McIntosh
Isaiah McKinney
Brooke Mealy
Aaron Miller
Alexis Muckinhaupt
Faith Munshower
Lia Muscarella
Vanesia Nobles
Quintin Onderko
Lillyana Passilla
Taylor Peterman
Ethan Phillips
Sofee Pierce
Kendell Pizer
Paul Puleio
Caleb Raines
Colton Redden
Alejandra Robles
Lorelei Sacony
Leah Santiago
Gabriella Schultz
Hayden Schwab
Carter Shaffer
Victoria Shay
Ashley Simonette
William Sobolewski
Mya Stinglin
Promiis Stout
Maison Suttle
Andrew Sutton
Gabriel Tisland
Sincere Trueblood
Ayda Villani
Lexa Warren
Ashley Williams
Laila Williams
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Christian Cincar
Kamryn Conley
Bethany Conway
Summer Dagen
Lilyana Deets
Clare Dill
Alexis Fadden
Ian Lake
Vincent Mametjanov
Natasha Mauser
Grace McMichael
Elijah Miller
Spero Moutsos
Zenobia Moutsos
Wyatt Sample
Carter Slee
Taylor Tidball
Aydan Wheeler
Honors
Griffin Aitken
Kael Armstrong
Noah Bliss
Dathon Booher Jr.
Kieley Brown
Christopher Burr
Nicholas Celli Jr.
Gavin Cheney
Darion Conway
Hannah Daly
Davin Damratoski
Maxwell Decker
Taylor DeVore
Caylee Feleppa
Amarius Foster Graham
Samantha Fronce
Rose Fuller
Mason Gracey
Alexis Grindstaff
Ethan Guseman
Olivia Hartle
Arianna Haycraft
Nelson Heisey
Makayla Hogue
Vance Hohmann
Madalyn Hoke
Amelia Hough
Benjamin Howe
Brayleigh Hunter
Asher Johnson
Lilliana Kowalke
Maiya Lencioni
Emma Lenk
Jason Litwiler
Addison Mahoney
Lilia Maisner
Lola Massey
Dustin McGuirk
Hayden Miller
Ethan Morrow
Olivia Porter
Rakyia Richardson
Connor Riley
Ethan Roseberry
Conner Shay
Camryn Shimmel
Isabella Simmons
Brandon Skornick
Raymond Stallard
Mary Teed
Keegan Temple
Edward Tomchak
Noah Travis
Geovani Vincik
Maximus Vittorio
Benjamin Welsh
Troy Wilson Jr.
Belle Wolfram
