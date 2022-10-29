Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary held its Oct. 10 luncheon general meeting in the dining room at the Vernon Central Fire Department with 24 auxiliary members in attendance.
President Rosalind Staskiewicz opened the meeting by welcoming members. She thanked Janet Kelso and Harriet Rudler for hosting the meeting and arranging the guest speaker.
Hostess Rudler introduced guest speaker Travis Crytzer, owner of Loeffler’s Flowers in Meadville and Buttons and Bows in Linesville. Crytzer spoke to the members about his background with Loeffler’s, stating that he is the fifth owner in the 100 years that Loeffler’s has been in business. He explained how both stores receive their flowers weekly from distributors who obtain the flowers based upon the growing seasons from various areas worldwide. He further explained how floral arrangements are constructed, depending on the total price of the arrangement. At the conclusion of his discussion, Crytzer presented the vase of flowers used for the demonstration to lucky member Barbara Nageotte.
Paulette Widmann led the members in a prayer prior to the luncheon being served.
After all enjoyed the guest speaker and luncheon, Staskiewicz called the meeting to order.
Secretary Carol Thompson read the minutes of the September 2022 meeting. Treasurer Janet Waid gave the financial report. Both reports were approved as read.
Vice President Nancy Weisman reported that the auxiliary volunteer hours for September were 327.
Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Beck reported on greeting cards mailed to members since the September meeting.
Assistant Treasurer Widmann reported on the number membership dues paid and that there are now have 45 members over the age of 80.
President-Elect Gay Lippert expressed appreciation to the hostesses for this meeting and announced the December meeting hostess would be Ruth Yoder.
Coffee/Gift Shop Council Chair Staskiewicz reported that the Grove Street Gift Shop is now open. She stated that the volunteers would like to run this shop Monday through Friday, four hours a day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorial Fund Chair Carol Miller reported on the balance in the Memorial Fund.
Membership and Publicity Chairs Sandy Howick and Andrea Shiock had no new information to report.
Ways & Means Rae Beers stated that there had not been any sales and she had nothing new to report.
Coffee Shop Manager Howick reported that holiday merchandise is being received. Janet Kelso and Harriet Rudler have been working hard to price everything; however, help is still needed. If anyone can volunteer to help with the Coffee and Gift Shop, please contact Howick. Howick reminded everyone that flu shots, vaccines and clearances are needed in order to volunteer.
Staskiewicz announced that the annual Gift Shop “Christmas Open House” is set for Nov. 7 with 20 percent off everything. Help is needed to prepare for this. Anyone available to assist should let her or Howick know.
Hostesses Kelso and Rudler thanked all members who attended and the Vernon Central Fire Department staff for serving a meal enjoyed by all.
Winners were selected for the 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Kelso won the 50/50. The fall table centerpiece door prizes were won by Shiock, Bonnie Braddish, Beers, Beck, Rudler, Yoder and Thompson.
Staskiewicz adjourned the meeting and announced the next general meeting will be held Dec. 12 with the location to be announced.
