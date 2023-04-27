Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary
Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary held its April 10 luncheon general meeting at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 with 22 members in attendance.
President Rosalind Staskiewicz opened the meeting by welcoming members and thanking the hostesses for the event — Andrea Shiock, Sandy Howick and Staskiewicz.
Alice Mattern led the members in a prayer prior to the luncheon being served by staff of the VFW. Members enjoyed a meal of their choice — chicken pecan salad or a summer salad platter.
After the meal, a Dedication of Candles was presented by Carol Miller to honor members who had passed during the year. Auxiliary members honored were Naomi McCracken, Rita Derby and Polly Pritchard.
Shiock gave a presentation titled “Beginning Genealogy Research — Discovering Your Family Story.” Topics covered in the presentation included: how to begin research by choosing a research goal; by gathering information utilizing official and unofficial federal, state and county records; by conducting oral interviews; by using online databases and as well as DNA genetic testing; by evaluating the information gathered then recording and sharing it with others using Family Group Sheets and Pedigree Charts to show direct lineage by generation. Shiock discussed her experience of discovering her paternal lineage back to Croatia and Slovakia and her maternal lineage back to the Revolutionary War. She expressed her willingness to assist anyone who would like to start their genealogical journey.
Staskiewicz then called the meeting to order.
Gay Lippert read the minutes of the March meeting, and Treasurer Janet Waid gave the financial report. Both reports were approved as read.
Vice President Nancy Weisman reported on the auxiliary volunteer hours for March. Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Beck was absent from the meeting.
Assistant Treasurer Paulette Widmann reported on the membership dues paid since the last meeting. She said there are now 49 members over the age of 80.
President-elect Lippert expressed appreciation to the hostesses for coordinating this meeting and announced the June 12 meeting hostesses would be Judy Morneweck and Carol Thompson.
Coffee/Gift Shop Council Chair Staskiewicz had no new information to report.
Memorial Fund Chair Carol Miller reported on the balance in the fund.
Membership and Publicity Chairs Howick and Shiock had no new information to report.
Ways and Means reported that there will be a uniform sale in June. Coffee Shop Manager Howick had no new information to report.
Winners were selected for the 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Janice Hasse won the 50/50. Lighted lanterns used as table centerpieces were given out as door prizes to six lucky winners.
Staskiewicz adjourned the meeting and announced the next general meeting will be held June 12 with the location to be announced.
