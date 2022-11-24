The Meadville Lions Club recently held its third annual 3-minute Shopping Spree fundraiser at Tops Friendly Markets.
The winners, Dr. Robert and Marlene Stainbrook, donated their “shopping spree run” to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA.
Braden MacBeth and A.J. Faulds were also winners of the Lions fundraiser and received gift certificates from Tops.
Second Harvest amassed 204 pounds of food items (over $500) for distribution. The items included turkeys, canned goods, boxes of cereal and pancake mix.
The items will be included in Second Harvest’s upcoming food distribution on Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.