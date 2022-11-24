Lions club

The Meadville Lions Club recently had its annual Shopping Spree fundraiser. Pictured are (from left) Jade Menow, food rescue coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA; Meadville Lions Club members Jean Mottillo and Carol Coon; the Meadville Lions mascot; Bob Brooks, manager at Tops Friendly Markets; and Natalie Massing, market and media coordinator at Second Harvest.

The Meadville Lions Club recently held its third annual 3-minute Shopping Spree fundraiser at Tops Friendly Markets.

The winners, Dr. Robert and Marlene Stainbrook, donated their “shopping spree run” to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA.

Braden MacBeth and A.J. Faulds were also winners of the Lions fundraiser and received gift certificates from Tops.

Second Harvest amassed 204 pounds of food items (over $500) for distribution. The items included turkeys, canned goods, boxes of cereal and pancake mix.

The items will be included in Second Harvest’s upcoming food distribution on Dec. 6.

