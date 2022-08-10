Meadville Lions Club will hold a luncheon meeting on Aug. 18 at 11:50 a.m. in the Active Aging building.
Final arrangements relating to the Crawford County Fair booth will be discussed. Two or three people will be needed for each shift each day.
Cellphones or other electronic devices should be brought to the meeting since a lesson on using and sharing Facebook posts relating to the club will be taught.
Members are reminded to contact their team captains regarding their attendance and meal requests by Aug. 14.
