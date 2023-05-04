The Meadville Lions Club will sponsor a “Lions One Stop Sweep” event Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Active Aging parking lot at 1034 Park Ave.
Community members may drop off plastic and eyeglasses for recycling from their vehicles. Also, a variety of brooms will be available for purchase before the prices increase in June.
The latest Lions fundraiser, selling Casey’s Ice Cream & Candies fundraising books to benefit the Lions Volunteer Service Scholarships for Meadville Area Senior High students, will also be available with cash, check and the Square options.
Monthly Lions vision assistance screenings will be held inside from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
• More information: Visit meadvillelions.com or on Facebook at Meadville PA Lions Club.
