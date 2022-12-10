The Meadville Lions Club recently distributed Tops Friendly Markets gift certificates totaling $2,000 to the Salvation Army and Center for Family Services.
The monies are from recent fundraising activities including the TOPS Supermarket Sweepstakes and the Crawford County Fair selling brooms, which are then designated for the Lions Community Service Project Funds.
The Meadville Lions Club sells brooms year round. To purchase one, please visit the Meadville Family YMCA, Vernon YMCA, Meadville Market House or visit www.meadvillelions.com.
