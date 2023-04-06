The Meadville Lions Club recently purchased a new Welch-Allyn Spot Vision Screener to continue its pediatric vision screening services to area preschools.
Funding for the screener was through the Smith Trust Fund, established by Shirley A. Smith and distributed annually by the LCIF (Lions Club International Foundation). The Smith Trust Fund is to be used solely on items and projects which are vision related with special consideration for those who are sight impaired.
Since the fall of 2022, the Meadville Lions Club has visited 20 preschools and screened over 350 children.
• More information or to schedule a screening: Email Mary Lynne Peters at mlpeters16335@gmail.com.
