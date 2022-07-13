Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., has announced its schedule for the Children’s Room in July.
The Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 5. Makerspace Mondays is 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lego Club is Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. Arts and crafts is Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group meets Thursdays at 3 p.m. A French Creek Connections program is July 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. July 19 is Dress Like a Pirate Day with a photo op available. Tales that Wag is July 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. and July 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. A Canadohta Lake Regatta is July 23. Door prize drawings are held July 16 and 30. Story time is July 13 and 20 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m.; puppet show is July 27 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
A shark program with Allegheny College will be held Aug 4. The final door prize and grand prize drawings will be held Aug. 5.
• More information: Visit meadvillelibrary.org/kids or meadvillelibrary.org/teens.
