Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., has announced its schedule for the Children’s Room in August.
Kids can stop in at the library at any time from Mondays through Saturdays to make a craft. There is a different craft every week.
A Shark Expo will be held Aug. 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 is the last day for the Summer Reading Club. Grand prize drawings will be held that day.
Maker Space Mondays is from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lego Club is Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. Tales That Wag is Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Story time is Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 31 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m.; puppet show is Aug. 24 from 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• More information: Visit meadvillelibrary.org/kids or meadvillelibrary.org/teens.
