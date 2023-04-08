Meadville Knights of Columbus is glad to be “on the road again.” And a half dozen new members could be coming along too.
The members of local Council 388 will be on both sides of Route 322, south of Meadville, for its annual spring cleanup session, as part of Pennsylvania’s Adopt a Highway program. The Meadville council has conducted the twice-a-year community service project for more than two decades.
The cleanup work will be held prior to the group’s May 1 monthly meeting. Members will gather at Channellock’s South Main Street parking lot at 5 p.m. to pick up trash along a two-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock and Kebert Construction.
Membership continues to grow for Council 388. At an initiation ceremony on April 15, six new members are expected to join the Meadville unit. Also that day, visitors from across northwest Pennsylvania will take part in the ceremony and become eligible to join other councils.
In other news from the April meeting:
• K of C members Mike Higham and Dave Mushrush explained a transition that is taking place in the Catholic Federation of Crawford County, as new members are bringing a needed boost to the organization. Higham, Mushrush and others are helping with the Federation’s key efforts, including putting up the creche in Meadville’s Diamond Park and maintaining the grounds at the Blessed Mother Shrine along Route 19 near Saegertown.
After hearing the report, Council 388 members voted to contribute $100 to help with the Catholic Federation’s expenses.
• Work is under way to host a Council 388 anniversary banquet in October. It will mark the 125th year for the Meadville group. Founded in 1898, Meadville’s Council 388 is the third oldest to be chartered in the state of Pennsylvania.
• Next meeting is May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace social hall, 1085 Water St.
Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join Knights of Columbus. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also offers top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families. If interested in joining, please contact Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
