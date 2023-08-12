Hundreds of empty plastic baby bottles have filled a special need for the Meadville Pregnancy Center.
A local Baby Bottle Campaign to support pro-life efforts in the region was recently completed, and the result is a check for $8,505 to be presented to the local pregnancy center. Members of Meadville Knights of Columbus Council 388 were told at their August meeting that the 2023 bottle campaign, the second in two years, had raised $17,010 from donations at local Catholic churches Epiphany of the Lord (Meadville), Our Lady Queen of the Americas (Conneaut Lake), St. Philip’s (Linesville), St. Hippolyte’s (Frenchtown), Our Lady of Lourdes (Cochranton), St. Peter’s (Conneautville) and Seton Catholic School of Meadville.
Half of that sum was designated for the local donation, and the pregnancy center will use it to provide diapers, wipes, baby food and numerous other goods and services to help pregnant mothers as well as young mothers raising infants.
In a similar fundraiser a year ago, 400 empty plastic baby bottles were distributed locally, with donors asked to fill them with loose change and other funds. More than $15,000 came in from the Meadville parish, the most of all Erie Diocese communities. Those funds helped to finance outfitting of a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers, and Meadville is now one of the van’s regular sites to visit.
Meadville K of C member Ed Burkett and his wife Barb coordinated the local drives.
In other news from the August meeting:
• Council 388 continues to work on this year’s 125th anniversary event. Chartered in 1898, Meadville’s council is the second oldest in this part of the commonwealth and third oldest in the entire state. To mark this occasion, work is under way to host a banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21, including a 4:30 p.m. Mass to be celebrated by Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico. Each current member of Council 388 will be issued a free ticket to attend the social hour and banquet after the Oct. 21 Mass. Members are welcome to bring one or more guests for $25 per visitor.
• Tickets are now available for $10 each for one of K of C’s most popular annual fundraisers, the NFL Football Sweepstakes. In the last 10 weeks of this year’s NFL schedule, ticket purchasers could win up to $400 in prize money each week. The local council’s profits are used to help needy people in the Meadville area, and to provide funding for local pro-life causes and events.
If you are interested in buying a ticket, contact Gaynell Mailliard at (814) 332-8849 or any K of C member. Also, Council 388 officer John Hall will be offering the tickets for sale after weekend Masses at Epiphany of the Lord Parish.
• The club is forming a plan to provide free Knights of Columbus memorial flags to be placed at the gravesites of all deceased members of Council 388. Cemeteries included in the effort include St. Brigid’s and St. Agatha’s in Meadville; St. Hippolyte’s in Frenchtown, Sts. Peter and Paul in Pettis, and Kiser Hill Cemetery. More information will be provided as work on the plan proceeds.
• Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join Knights of Columbus. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also offers top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families. If interested in joining, please contact Financial Secretary Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
• Next meeting will be Sept. 11 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St.
