After Meadville Knights of Columbus members voted to send a donation to St. James Haven, a Meadville homeless shelter for men, their donation has now been doubled.
The local K of C council has made numerous contributions to St. James Haven over the past decade, and on this occasion Council 388 officer Dave Lippert urged that the gift be increased to $100. His advice was accepted by unanimous vote, and members of the public were also encouraged to contribute.
The K of C donation has now grown to $200, after an anonymous donor matched the first amount. More funding will be accepted by any K of C member and passed forward to the shelter.
Under the auspices of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Erie, the local shelter uses such gifts to help with food, shelter and bedding needs for as many as 15 to 20 men accepted for temporary residence.
Samantha Stump, executive director of St. James Haven, recently was chosen as one of the Meadville area’s most significant “difference makers” (Page A1, Dec. 27), and Meadville K of C is honored to help her.
In other news from the January meeting:
• The group’s newest member, Steve Sullivan, was welcomed by members. Sullivan transferred his membership to Council 388 after moving to the Meadville area recently.
• A Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest is ready for award presentations. First-place winners in three age groups will be announced this month, and each will receive a cash prize. Their poster will then be eligible for regional and national contests.
• Council 388, the third oldest K of C organization in Pennsylvania, is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary later this year. An October banquet is being planned.
• Council 388 chaplain, Father Joseph Petrone of Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Parish, offered inspirational and well-received thoughts on the power of prayer, saints, and spiritual intervention in our everyday lives.
• Are you interested in joining Knights of Columbus? The Meadville Council is hosting a one-hour initiation event on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Edinboro. This would immediately qualify you for K of C’s first, second and third degrees of membership and make you eligible to apply for further entry into the Fourth Degree Assembly. If you are already a first- or second-degree member, this is a great opportunity to quickly complete your full degree status. If interested, please contact Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also sponsors top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families.
• Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.