As Meadville’s Knights of Columbus Council 388 continues to work on this year’s 125th anniversary event, a state official from K of C attended the group’s July meeting to offer encouragement in marking the noteworthy occasion.
Pennsylvania K of C Warden David Spacht noted the special nature of Meadville’s celebration, as the state recently observed its own 125th K of C anniversary, just months before Meadville’s. In fact, he noted that the Meadville council, established in 1898, is second oldest in this part of the commonwealth and the third oldest in the entire state.
To mark this occasion, work is underway to host a Council 388 banquet on Oct. 21, including a 4:30 p.m. Mass to be celebrated by Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico.
Spacht said he and other officials are impressed with Council 388’s effort to organize the event. He plans to attend the festivities and to present a special K of C certificate at that time.
He also congratulated the Meadville council for its recent increase in memberships, which he said was 150 percent of the council’s goal established by K of C leadership. Currently with more than 100 members, Council 388 gained nine new members so far this year and is hopeful for more by the end of 2023.
The Meadville club raises and distributes thousands of dollars each year to help more than a dozen community organizations, most notably Seton Catholic School, The Arc of Crawford County, St. James Haven homeless shelter for men, the food pantry at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, pro-life organizations, and the Meadville Pregnancy Center. Council 388 also sponsors essay and poster contests for area youth and hosts family picnics and other social gatherings.
Each current member of Council 388 will be issued a free ticket to attend the social hour and banquet after the Oct. 21 Mass. They are welcome to bring one or more guests for $25 per visitor.
Spacht also gave updates on many K of C-sponsored social and spiritual programs to be presented in northwestern Pennsylvania in the near future.
In other news from the July meeting:
• At a picnic prior to the July event, Council 388 members offered a bittersweet farewell to their chaplain, Father Joe Petrone of Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish. A member and special friend of Council 388, Father Joe has been assigned new duties by the Erie Catholic Diocese and is leaving Meadville.
• A local Baby Bottle campaign to support pro-life efforts in the region was recently completed. Those funds help finance outfitting a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers. The money total is still being counted and will be reported soon. Meadville is one of the van’s regular sites to visit. There were 400 empty plastic baby bottles distributed at Epiphany of the Lord Parish in May, to be filled with loose change and other funds. A similar effort in 2022 raised more than $15,000 in the Meadville area, the most of all Erie Diocese parishes.
• Grand Knight Andrew Amato shared a letter from state officials noting that Pennsylvania’s donations to after-pregnancy assistance programs was the second highest of all K of C states. The note also said that Pennsylvania’s Special Olympics programs received $105,000 from local councils, the highest contributed amount ever from K of C.
• Prior to the meeting, 17 members filled 16 large bags with trash from Route 322 south of Meadville, along a 2-mile stretch of the roadway between Channellock Inc. and the former Kebert Construction Co. It is part of Pennsylvania’s Adopt-A-Highway program.
Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join Knights of Columbus. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. It also offers top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families. If interested in joining, please contact Financial Secretary Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
The August meeting is the annual members-only picnic on Aug. 7 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. After a 6 p.m. social time, the meal will begin at 6:30. Meat and beverages, as well as utensils and table service items, will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share if they are able. A brief meeting will also be held. McHale requests that all current members attend this fun event, as he is busy assessing the membership rolls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.