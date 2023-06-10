Meadville Knights of Columbus has added three new names to its roster of officers.
The annual election was held at the June meeting, with Dave Mushrush unanimously elected to the role of warden. Other new officers also unanimously named to serve until June 2024 include trustees Jesse Sipos and Steve Sullivan.
Elected to retain their current seats for another year included Council 388 chaplain, Father Joe Petrone of Meadville’s Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish, Grand Knight Andrew Amato, Deputy Grand Knight Ted Jastromb Jr., Chancellor Mark Bellini, Recorder Ed Mailliard, Treasurer Gaynell Mailliard, Advocate John Hall, Inside Guard Dave Lippert, Outside Guard Don Kircher and Trustee Steve Steiner.
Pat McHale, who is Meadville’s financial secretary appointed by K of C’s Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., took over leadership of the meeting to conduct the election.
In other news from the June meeting:
• The Pregnancy Center of Meadville sent a note of thanks after receiving a K of C gift of $100. The money will be used to help young parents receive free items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, baby food and more for their young children.
• The council voted to send $25 to the Downtown Mall business Amato and Amato, which contributed two large American flags to be displayed in St. Agatha and St. Brigid cemeteries. The Knights appreciated the flags, noting that their donation is just a fraction of the cost Amato and Amato paid for them.
• Work is under way to host a Council 388 anniversary banquet Oct. 21. It will mark the 125th year for the Meadville group. Founded in 1898, Meadville’s council is the third oldest to be chartered in the state of Pennsylvania. A subcommittee of six members is planning all details, including a 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Mary of Grace Church to be celebrated by Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico.
Each current member of Council 388 will be issued a free ticket to attend the social hour and banquet after the Mass. They are welcome to bring one or more guests for $25 per visitor.
• A local Baby Bottle campaign to support pro-life efforts in the region, including outfitting a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers, will end soon. Meadville is one of the van’s regular sites to visit. The 400 empty plastic baby bottles, distributed last month at Epiphany of the Lord Parish, may be filled with loose change and other funds. A similar effort in 2022 raised more than $15,000 in the Meadville area, the most of all Erie Diocese churches.
• Grand Knight Amato thanked members who showed up during a rainy day in May to place more than 400 American flags at the gravesites of deceased military service members.
• Membership continues to grow for Council 388. Amato praised efforts that brought in seven new members recently, and at least four of those will become Fourth Degree members this summer. He noted this is great news, as many community service groups are losing membership rather than gaining.
Any gentleman in good standing with the Catholic Church is welcome to join Knights of Columbus. The world’s largest and most generous fraternal organization, K of C offers numerous social, spiritual, community and charitable opportunities for its members. K of C also offers top-rated financial and insurance programs to help members and their families. If interested in joining, please contact Pat McHale by calling (814) 795-6792 or by emailing patmc924@gmail.com.
• On July 10, the local Knights be clearing trash from Route 322 south of Meadville, along a two-mile stretch of the roadway between Channellock Inc. and Kebert Construction Co. It is part of Pennsylvania’s Adopt a Highway program. Members and anyone else who wants to help with the one-hour effort are asked to meet at Channellock’s South Main Street parking lot at 5 p.m.
• Two notes of thanks were received from family members of Scott Hamilton, who passed away recently. Council 388 members served as pall bearers and in other roles at his funeral, and will also sponsor a memorial Mass to be celebrated Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at Epiphany of the Lord Parish. Hamilton was a longtime member of the Meadville council, serving many years as grand knight, and he received numerous accolades and awards from Supreme Council for his excellent service.
• Members were encouraged to participate in the upcoming golf outing to be hosted June 21 by the men’s club of Epiphany of the Lord Parish. The event will be held at Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course. A similar event last year raised more than $1,000 for Seton Catholic School. Anyone interested in playing may call John Mottillo at (814) 547-1567 or Andrew Amato at (814) 573-1557.
• A family picnic hosted by Council 388 is set for 6 p.m. on July 20 at Shelter 2 in Roche Park, Vernon Township. Meat and beverages will be served free of charge, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Family members of deceased Knights are encouraged to attend.
• The August meeting of the Meadville Knights is their annual members-only picnic on Aug. 7 at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St. After a 6 p.m. social time, the meal will begin at 6:30. Meat and beverages, as well as utensils and table service items, will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share if they are able. A brief meeting will also be held. Financial Secretary McHale requests that all current members attend this fun event, as he is busy assessing the membership rolls.
• Next meeting is July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall. Those attending are welcome to bring an item to grill and a dish to share. Beverages and some meat and snack items will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.