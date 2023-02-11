Bill Eldridge, Conneaut Lake retiree and former Department of the Army civilian employee, will speak to the Meadville Golden K Kiwanis at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St.
Eldridge’s topic will be “Overdue Chronicle of 1 Military Base.” His presentation will cover the generally unknown history of Fort Ritchie, Maryland, and its more recent notoriety years after shutting down due to the declassification of the “Ritchie Boys” contribution to the World War II effort.
• More information: Call Bob Pears at (814) 573-8839.
