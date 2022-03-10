Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) presents “It’s Not All about Sex! (Or Is It?),” a hilarious, no-holds-barred romp through relationships, sexuality, and consent in our modern world, premiering at MCT and running for one weekend only: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
A couple negotiates a back rub (or maybe more?) on a couch after a movie. A relationship coach introduces dating apps to a resistant client. Strangers try to dance in a club while being browbeaten by social expectations. Company employees are forced to sit through a tedious and boring sexual harassment seminar. Even the actors themselves can’t agree on what the message of the show should be, resulting in furious arguments, perilous off-script adventures, and a chase scene that must be seen to be believed. Physical humor, clever wordplay and inventive staging make the show dynamic, engaging, and memorable (including some moments that just can’t be un-seen).
The play is directed by Allegheny College student Victoria Smith with support from Assistant Professor of Theatre kt shorb. Mycah Quevillon and Alex Martin star, with Kaki Lynch stage managing. Joshua Searle-White, professor emeritus of psychology at Allegheny, authored the play.
This is not Searle-White’s initial foray into playwrighting. His first play, “The Weekend Workshop,” a satirical exploration of new-age gatherings, premiered at MCT and was later seen in New York, Seattle, Santa Cruz in California, and the United Kingdom. His second play, “Truth Out!,” was an online-only MCT pandemic production broadcast live from his basement. It is still available on MCT’s YouTube channel.
Searle-White was specifically interested in connecting with Allegheny College for this project and was instrumental in reaching out to the theater department for a collaboration. Smith was recommended by several professors, including shorb. This is Smith’s first time directing a full-length production. She took her first directing class last school year with Beth Watkins and was immediately intrigued and looking to do more.
Of the joys and challenges of directing, Smith says, “My favorite part is whenever I have this picture of something in my head and I can see it so clearly. Then, when I describe it to my actors, it comes out even better than I thought. I suppose the biggest challenge is translating what I want or what needs to happen to everyone around me. Sometimes things stay in my head a little too much and it’s hard to communicate it.”
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, with a special $5 rate for students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. This show is appropriate for those aged 14 and older. Please note that face masks are required while inside the building.
Meadville Community Theater is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. It fosters active community theater and offers education, training and opportunity for dramatic expression to all members of the community.