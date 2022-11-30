The holidays are for familiar traditions. Why not spice one tradition up and see “It’s A Wonderful Life” on stage instead of on your screen?
Meadville Community Theatre brings this holiday classic to life as a peek behind the curtain of a 1940s radio broadcast.
"It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" runs this weekend and next weekend at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main Street, Meadville. Show times are Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
"In their day, radio performances relied on the imaginations of writers, actors, sound technicians, musicians and the audience itself. Without relying on visuals, a 300-pound man could play a little girl, a box of corn flakes could become cracking ice and one actor could create 10 characters. All done without costumes, makeup or computer-generated images," said director Tom Hall in describing the appeal of live radio shows.
Hall has been a part of staging these types of shows since the 1990s, MCT officials said. If you have never seen them, they are a very fun and interesting way to enjoy a beloved tale, and are wildly popular. It is a bit like seeing how the sausage is made, in the best way possible. Instead of imagining how the special effects are created, you can imagine how it would have sounded on the radio 80 years ago with wonder and nostalgia.
For Alicia Greathouse, who plays Mary, this show done in this way is a dream.
“I auditioned because ‘It's A Wonderful Life’ has always been one of my favorite Christmas movies. It is timeless and classic. It is a reminder that we do not know the impact that we truly have on each other. I am excited to be playing Mary Hatch Bailey, a part that was played in the movie by Donna Reed," Greathouse said. "This part is special to me because you see Mary go through such a change throughout the years and you see the impact that George had on her life and the impact that she had on his. This radio show production is such a unique way to experience this story in a way that our audience may not have before.”
Greathouse is joined by Jason Sakal, Kelly Perrett, Geoff Hall, Glen Holland, Glenn Tuttle, Adam Leute, Scarlett Shepard and Hilletje Moller Bashew. They are voicing 44 characters between them. Music and auditory effects are created by Dave Allen, Becky Hall and Debbie Ormston. Only 12 people to bring the magic of Philip Van Doren Stern’s “The Greatest Gift” to life!
Tickets are $11 to $13 and may be purchased at the door, at www.mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved by calling (814) 333-1773.
