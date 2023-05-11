Go back to high school with Heather, Heather, Heather and Veronica.
“Heathers: The Musical” runs May 12-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
“Heathers” the movie premiered in 1988 and featured many young, soon-to-be-famous actors, including Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Ryder plays Veronica, who is part of the popular Heathers clique at Westerburg High, but hanging on by the skin of her teeth. When new student JD (played by Slater) arrives, he spirals her world into a tornado of deceit and death.
The musical version of “Heathers” takes that story and sets it to a stunning rock score. From upbeat songs like “Candy Store” to dramatic pieces such as “Dead Girl Walking,” the high-energy music belays the dark themes such as bullying, violence and suicide.
MCT is excited to welcome several new faces to our stage, as well as ones you might remember. Most of the cast have seen the movie, but most of them weren’t alive when it first came out in 1988. And isn’t that what makes a cult film? “Heathers” has a following that has lasted decades and still brings new fans into its fold.
Shawna Daisley is making her MCT debut as Veronica Sawyer. MCT audiences will remember Duncan Prather from many past MCT shows. Here he brings Jason “JD” Dean to life, which has always been his dream role. The Heathers are Keyera Zarembinski, Bella James and Lauren Hale. Rounding out the impressive cast are Ellen McCarthy, Chole Loose, Robbie Brown, Glenn Tuttle, Bobby Narr, Adam Leute, Aspen Hoderny, Kaycee Wooley, Emilie Weaver, Justin Karns, Ashton Camerot and Ahmaya Andrews.
The movie inspired this musical playing at MCT, as well as a TV series of the same name in 2018. There are one-time-only showings of the movie in theaters across the country, and the story seems to be holding up. Maybe that’s because, no matter when you grew up, teenagers are teenagers just trying to figure out the world and their place in it. The story may be hyperbole (unfortunately more so then than it is now), but it works because it comes from a place of truth.
That universal truth is what drew director Maribeth McCarthy to “Heathers: The Musical.” “Because all of us, whatever ‘clique’ we find ourselves in, have something very much in common: We don’t want to be alone,” she said. McCarthy certainly is not alone in this endeavor, bringing Peter Grella and Irene Kipp for vocal and music direction, Katie Jordan stage managing, and a strong group of volunteers to whom we are grateful for their time and talent.
Tickets are $13 to $16 and may be purchased at the door, at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
MCT officials said the musical is recommended for mature audiences for adult situations and language.
