The Meadville Bridge Club will host a class for people who would like to learn the game of Duplicate Contract Bridge.
If you like a challenge, enjoy games and in-person socialization, you may just be a candidate for bridge. Bridge is a card game that began in the 17th century and has evolved over time into the modern game played in every country worldwide. Whether you play socially or competitively, bridge is a great way to exercise your mind, meet new people and make lifelong friendships.
A class for beginners will meet on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 starting Sept. 8. The club plays at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St. in Meadville (downstairs social hall and classrooms).
The first six-week introductory series of lessons costs $25 and includes the text for the entire beginner class which will run for 18 weeks in total.
• To sign up: Call Steven or Barbara Grzegorzewski at (814) 336-1447 or email clubmanager@meadvillebridgeclub.org. Additional information can be found at MeadvilleBridgeClub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.