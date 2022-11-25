Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities, was awarded Best Meals and Dining for their Meadville location.
Criteria for winning the award was to obtain four 5-star dining ratings/reviews through A Place for Mom, a popular senior care referral service.
According to the A Place For Mom website, the Best Meals and Dining Awards celebrate assisted living, memory care and independent living communities that excel in food service, based on reviews from residents and families that average at least 4.5 stars out of five. Juniper Village at Meadville currently has a 4.9 rating.
Juniper Village at Meadville is located at 455 Chestnut St.
