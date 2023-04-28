These students have been named to the honor roll at Meadville Area Middle School for the third grading period.
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Koralyn Bailey
Abigail Button
Montana Caldwell
Alexandria Cornell
Ava Croll
Kerrie DeCapite
Ethne Flinspach
Julius Hardin
Aaden Howard
Keira Kapis
Elliot Konetsky
Hannah Leavell
Ava Luteran
Patrick Mahoney
Myla Miller
Dane Moody
Deja Noel
Brody Oviatt
Ethan Phillips
Meredith Rhoads
Isla Smith
Ryan Steinbeck
Callaway Streyle
Gabriel Tisland
Luke Torigoe
Oscar Utz
Victor Vrablik
Isaac Walker
Honors
Christian Alexander
Mason Castle
Leah Confer
Deleina Conway
Brayden Corretti
Emmett Crandall
Luke Curtiss
Lyla Dunkerley
Christopher Elwell
Bailey Fera
Luke Ferry
Elliot Fletcher
Adara Frayer
Aaron Gabel Jr.
Samuel Gary
Geovanni Giles
Myah Gordon
Brooklyn Gratter Jenkins
Austin Grindstaff
Ziva Gross
Jack Gunn
Lillian Hall
Miles Hall
James Hohmann
Jordan Holler
Pacha Hoogewind
Devontae Horne
Cooper Huffman
Maleigha Jolly
Layla Jones-Manross
Arlan-Rayn Jordan
Connor Kaczorowski
Bianca Kaiser
Blake Kebert
Madison Kegley
Mya Kennedy
Chloe Kneubehl
Gabriel Lake
Luke Lawrence
Lucille Leonard
Ryan Lester
Dongbei Liu
Evan Lucas
Madison McIntosh
Josiah McIntyre
Brooke Mealy
Aaron Miller
Isaac Miller
James Miller III
Alexis Muckinhaupt
Lia Muscarella
Vanesia Nobles
Quintin Onderko
Lillyana Passilla
Sofee Pierce
Kendell Pizer
Erica Posey
Paul Puleio
Caleb Raines
Colton Redden
Lorelei Sacony
Leah Santiago
Gabriella Schultz
Carter Shaffer
Owen Shaw
Victoria Shay
Taylor Shoop
Ashley Simonette
Paxton Smith
William Sobolewski
Mya Stinglin
Promiis Stout
Maison Suttle
Andrew Sutton
Ayda Villani
Lexa Warren
Ashley Williams
Laila Williams
Jamilah Young
Mark Zachary
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Christian Cincar
Bethany Conway
Summer Dagen
Clare Dill
Alexis Fadden
Brayleigh Hunter
Ian Lake
Vincent Mametjanov
Natasha Mauser
Elijah Miller
Spero Moutsos
Zenobia Moutsos
Wyatt Sample
Taylor Tidball
Honors
Griffin Aitken
Kael Armstrong
Noah Bliss
Dathon Booher Jr.
Christopher Burr
Nicholas Celli Jr.
Kamryn Conley
Darion Conway
Hannah Daly
Maxwell Decker
Lilyana Deets
Camren Eves
Amarius Foster Graham
Samantha Fronce
Rose Fuller
Alexis Grindstaff
Olivia Hartle
Nelson Heisey
Makayla Hogue
Vance Hohmann
Madalyn Hoke
Amelia Hough
Benjamin Howe
Asher Johnson
Maiya Lencioni
Jason Litwiler
Addison Mahoney
Lilia Maisner
Lola Massey
Grace McClelland
Dustin McGuirk
Grace McMichael
Ethan Morrow
Bryn Nichols
Alysia Nunes
Olivia Porter
Rakyia Richardson
Connor Riley
Ethan Roseberry
Riley Shaw
Camryn Shimmel
Brandon Skornick
Carter Slee
Raymond Stallard
Alivia Stivanson
Mary Teed
Edward Tomchak
Noah Travis
Geovani Vincik
Maximus Vittorio
Benjamin Welsh
Aydan Wheeler
Troy Wilson Jr.
Belle Wolfram
