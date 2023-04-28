These students have been named to the honor roll at Meadville Area Middle School for the third grading period.

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Koralyn Bailey

Abigail Button

Montana Caldwell

Alexandria Cornell

Ava Croll

Kerrie DeCapite

Ethne Flinspach

Julius Hardin

Aaden Howard

Keira Kapis

Elliot Konetsky

Hannah Leavell

Ava Luteran

Patrick Mahoney

Myla Miller

Dane Moody

Deja Noel

Brody Oviatt

Ethan Phillips

Meredith Rhoads

Isla Smith

Ryan Steinbeck

Callaway Streyle

Gabriel Tisland

Luke Torigoe

Oscar Utz

Victor Vrablik

Isaac Walker

Honors

Christian Alexander

Mason Castle

Leah Confer

Deleina Conway

Brayden Corretti

Emmett Crandall

Luke Curtiss

Lyla Dunkerley

Christopher Elwell

Bailey Fera

Luke Ferry

Elliot Fletcher

Adara Frayer

Aaron Gabel Jr.

Samuel Gary

Geovanni Giles

Myah Gordon

Brooklyn Gratter Jenkins

Austin Grindstaff

Ziva Gross

Jack Gunn

Lillian Hall

Miles Hall

James Hohmann

Jordan Holler

Pacha Hoogewind

Devontae Horne

Cooper Huffman

Maleigha Jolly

Layla Jones-Manross

Arlan-Rayn Jordan

Connor Kaczorowski

Bianca Kaiser

Blake Kebert

Madison Kegley

Mya Kennedy

Chloe Kneubehl

Gabriel Lake

Luke Lawrence

Lucille Leonard

Ryan Lester

Dongbei Liu

Evan Lucas

Madison McIntosh

Josiah McIntyre

Brooke Mealy

Aaron Miller

Isaac Miller

James Miller III

Alexis Muckinhaupt

Lia Muscarella

Vanesia Nobles

Quintin Onderko

Lillyana Passilla

Sofee Pierce

Kendell Pizer

Erica Posey

Paul Puleio

Caleb Raines

Colton Redden

Lorelei Sacony

Leah Santiago

Gabriella Schultz

Carter Shaffer

Owen Shaw

Victoria Shay

Taylor Shoop

Ashley Simonette

Paxton Smith

William Sobolewski

Mya Stinglin

Promiis Stout

Maison Suttle

Andrew Sutton

Ayda Villani

Lexa Warren

Ashley Williams

Laila Williams

Jamilah Young

Mark Zachary

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Christian Cincar

Bethany Conway

Summer Dagen

Clare Dill

Alexis Fadden

Brayleigh Hunter

Ian Lake

Vincent Mametjanov

Natasha Mauser

Elijah Miller

Spero Moutsos

Zenobia Moutsos

Wyatt Sample

Taylor Tidball

Honors

Griffin Aitken

Kael Armstrong

Noah Bliss

Dathon Booher Jr.

Christopher Burr

Nicholas Celli Jr.

Kamryn Conley

Darion Conway

Hannah Daly

Maxwell Decker

Lilyana Deets

Camren Eves

Amarius Foster Graham

Samantha Fronce

Rose Fuller

Alexis Grindstaff

Olivia Hartle

Nelson Heisey

Makayla Hogue

Vance Hohmann

Madalyn Hoke

Amelia Hough

Benjamin Howe

Asher Johnson

Maiya Lencioni

Jason Litwiler

Addison Mahoney

Lilia Maisner

Lola Massey

Grace McClelland

Dustin McGuirk

Grace McMichael

Ethan Morrow

Bryn Nichols

Alysia Nunes

Olivia Porter

Rakyia Richardson

Connor Riley

Ethan Roseberry

Riley Shaw

Camryn Shimmel

Brandon Skornick

Carter Slee

Raymond Stallard

Alivia Stivanson

Mary Teed

Edward Tomchak

Noah Travis

Geovani Vincik

Maximus Vittorio

Benjamin Welsh

Aydan Wheeler

Troy Wilson Jr.

Belle Wolfram

