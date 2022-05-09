Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., has announced its schedule for the Children’s Room in May.
Lego Club meets from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays; Yu-gi-oh Club, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; and Tales that Wag, 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Story time and puppet shows are held as follows.
May 11: Story time from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., and 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
May 12: Story time from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
May 18: Story time from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., and 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
May 19: Story time from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
May 25: Puppet show from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., and 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
May 26: Puppet show from 10 to 10:30 and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
The library is closed May 28 and 30 for Memorial Day weekend.
Craft of the week information can be found at meadvillelibrary.org/kids. Young adult programming can be found at meadvillelibrary.org/teens.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1773.